Covid-19: Kuwait confirms cases of contagious Delta variant

Health ministry urges citizens, residents to follow safety measures to curb spread of strains.

Kuwait confirmed cases of the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant in the country on Monday.

Official Spokesman of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad announced on Monday that it was confirmed that a number of persons contracted the Delta strain (first identified in India) in the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, Dr. Al Sanad said that the MoH is conducting genetic examinations for the virus on a regular basis to study patterns of the strain's spread in Kuwait, while coordinating with other countries to combat the virus.

The Delta strain has been detected in more than 62 countries throughout the world. Simultaneously with the emergence of new strains of the coronavirus in some countries, the Kuwaiti MoH has scrambled to take several precautionary measures, such as genetic planning by specialized technical teams to contain the pathogen, Dr. Al Sanad added in the remarks to KUNA.

He urged citizens and residents to take the standard precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus mutations, noting that the precautions must be intensive and continuing, including taking the vaccines, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, sanitising the hands and avoiding gatherings.