Covid-19: Kuwait bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad
Kuwaiti citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able to travel abroad from May 22, the information ministry said on Monday, citing a decision by Kuwait’s cabinet.
The ban does not include people in age groups ineligible to receive vaccinations. A previous directive banning the entry of non-Kuwaitis into the Gulf state still stands, the statement said.
New daily Covid-19 cases in Kuwait have risen since the start of the year and are now hovering between 1,300 and 1,500 a day. Kuwait has registered more than 276,500 cases in total.
The country suspended flights from India 10 days ago following a surge in infections there.
