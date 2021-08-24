Covid-19: Kids thrilled at returning to ‘normal’ schooling in Dubai

Life will be exciting again, say kids looking forward to meeting their friends and teachers.

Dubai schools are set to come to life again with the sounds of children playing, learning, laughing, filling up the dead hallways, playgrounds and classrooms across the emirate.

With the KHDA announcing mandatory in-school learning from October 3, parents and children across Dubai are looking forward to in-school learning - some after almost a year and a half. And their excitement was more than palpable.

SM Arwa Moiz, Grade 6 student of The Indian High School Dubai said she and her friends are overjoyed. “I missed hearing the school bell, especially the morning one. I missed playing on our school ground, the corridors, my desk, my classmates and teachers. And not to forget the delicious food in our canteen....everything was missed all these days.

“Life will be exciting again,” Arwa added.

Nathaniel Azavedo, Grade 8 student at Elite English School, said he was thrilled to meet his friends and teachers at school after so long. “It is a great feeling even to imagine going back to school after such a long time. I have taken both doses of my vaccination and feel very safe to attend school,” said Nathaniel. “I am looking forward to the many extracurricular activities that we have at school, apart from academics. Sports keeps us lively all the time,” Nathaniel added.

Siblings Adam and Susanna Fraschetti from Apple International School were equally thrilled. Grade 7 student Adam said: “Life is tough without friends; they are a necessary part of life. And all our prayers have been answered.

“School is a place where we spend the most time of our life, and it was a bit confusing to understand and learn virtually in the last year and a half,” Adam added.

Susanna, studying in Grade 10 also had her grouse with virtual learning. “Online classes are definitely not as interesting as learning in school. It is not just the education that is being imparted, but also many life lessons are being taught.”

