Covid-19: Kids happy to get jabs before schools in UAE reopen

Youngsters said that they would play safe and get vaccinated at the earliest so they can get back to school.

Children across the UAE are looking forward to getting Covid-vaccinated and going back to school after a year and half of remote learning.

While the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) announced that it was not mandatory for children to get vaccinated, youngsters said they would play safe and get vaccinated at the earliest so they can get back to school — and normalcy — while helping the country overcome the pandemic.

Jana Haddad, a 12-year-old who got her Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday said she was excited to now meet with friends without the stress and fear of getting infected or infecting others.

Speaking to Khaleej Times at the Grand Hyatt vaccination centre, Haddad, who came with her mother, said: “Although it is not mandatory for us to get vaccinated, I think this is the only step that can lead us to normalcy. This is the only way to overcome the pandemic. In less than a month we will start school. So the vaccination will ensure I have some sort of protection as we go and mix with other students.”

Another 12-year-old, who took the Pfizer vaccine at another centre in Abu Dhabi, said: “ I have taken the vaccine to be able to meet my grandparents. Also, my parents say this will give me more freedom as I will be able to play outdoors with my friends and also go to malls for leisure.”

Eight-year-old Moosa, who fears the very sight of an injection, said he has mustered courage to take the vaccine as people die of Covid-19 and he wanted to protect himself and his loved ones. “It was difficult for me to decide to take the vaccination as I am scared of the injection pain, but I decided to conquer this fear and go for the free jab this coming week as I have seen my father get infected with Covid and it was scary. We couldn’t see him for ten days as he had to stay locked up in his room to avoid infecting us. I don’t ever want to go through such an experience, therefore I will take the Sinopharm vaccine soon,” he said.

