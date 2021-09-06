Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Keep schools informed about kids' health status, parents in UAE told

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 6, 2021
Parents of pupils in public schools in the UAE have been asked to keep the school administration informed about the medical history or health condition of their children so the staff is able to keep a tab on them while on the premises and provide them with the necessary support.

The Emirates Schools Establishment said that to ensure proper follow-up of students with health problems, it is imperative to inform school principals what those medical issues are in order to provide them with psychological, social and academic assistance.

The establishment said a questionnaire for school administrations was prepared to document the health status of each student and whether they had earlier undergone any medical operations.

Officials stressed that maintaining the safety of the school environment is a joint responsibility of the students' families and the school. If any of the parties neglects its role, this will be reflected on the student, in the first place, and the school environment, in general, they pointed out.

“There is need to instruct all students to adhere to the use of personal protective equipment throughout their stay in the school and not to exchange tools and stationery with colleagues. Parents should intimate the school administration if a child suffers from a chronic disease or immunodeficiency. They must submit student documents related to the health status and communicate with the administration in case of suspected infection or contact with infected persons,” said the authorities.

“It is necessary for the families to provide personal protective equipment to the students at all times, and train them on matters concerning personal hygiene and adherence to precautionary measures, in addition to activating the Alhosn app on their phones.”

