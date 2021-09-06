Covid-19: Keep schools informed about kids' health status, parents in UAE told
Parents of pupils in public schools in the UAE have been asked to keep the school administration informed about the medical history or health condition of their children so the staff is able to keep a tab on them while on the premises and provide them with the necessary support.
The Emirates Schools Establishment said that to ensure proper follow-up of students with health problems, it is imperative to inform school principals what those medical issues are in order to provide them with psychological, social and academic assistance.
The establishment said a questionnaire for school administrations was prepared to document the health status of each student and whether they had earlier undergone any medical operations.
Officials stressed that maintaining the safety of the school environment is a joint responsibility of the students' families and the school. If any of the parties neglects its role, this will be reflected on the student, in the first place, and the school environment, in general, they pointed out.
“There is need to instruct all students to adhere to the use of personal protective equipment throughout their stay in the school and not to exchange tools and stationery with colleagues. Parents should intimate the school administration if a child suffers from a chronic disease or immunodeficiency. They must submit student documents related to the health status and communicate with the administration in case of suspected infection or contact with infected persons,” said the authorities.
“It is necessary for the families to provide personal protective equipment to the students at all times, and train them on matters concerning personal hygiene and adherence to precautionary measures, in addition to activating the Alhosn app on their phones.”
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 977 cases, 1,314 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 285,614 additional tests READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Parents told to inform schools about kids'...
Parents of pupils in public schools in the UAE have been asked to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand lifts restrictions, says...
The current outbreak is responsible for 821 of the country's 3,400... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List'
Travellers from these countries are exempt from mandatory quarantine. READ MORE
-
Transport
Radars on school buses to catch...
Radars have been installed on school buses in Abu Dhabi to detect... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE visa reforms: Up to 180-day grace period...
The measure aims to enhance the competitiveness of the labour market, ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: Eligibility for Golden Visa to be expanded
Golden Visas enable expats to live, work and study in the UAE without ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 attractions: Reverse waterfall, garden...
The Water Feature will have an orchestral score from composer of the... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
New UAE visas, economic partnerships: 13 projects announced