Covid-19: Karnataka eases restrictions, allows cinemas to operate

The Karnataka government on Sunday further relaxed the Covid-19 related lockdown norms, allowing cinema theatres to open and reduced the duration of night curfew by one hour from July 19. Higher educational institutions like colleges and universities were also given the nod to start from July 26.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with senior ministers and officials at his residence here.

An official statement said cinema theatres would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy after adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

On reopening colleges and universities, the government said only those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend their duties and classes.

The government had imposed restrictions since April 27 and it was made stringent from May 10 as the Covid-19 daily tally exceeded 50,000 cases on May 5, while active cases were over six lakh on May 15.

The norms were relaxed from June 14, eased further on June 21 and again on July 5.

Night curfew, which was from 7:00pm to 5:00pm was further relaxed by two hours from July 5 and was in force from 9:00pm to 5:00am.

From Monday, it will be in force from 10:00pm to 5:00am.

The government relaxed the norms after the Covid cases came down substantially.

The state reported 1,869 fresh infections, 42 deaths and 30,082 active cases on Saturday.