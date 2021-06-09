Covid-19: Jharkhand under complete lockdown from June 12 to 14
The state has as many as 5,099 active cases at present.
In order to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown from June 12 at 5pm till June 14 at 6am, exempting essential services.
Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta informed that the government has extended the hours of operation for shops in the state, except in Jamshedpur.
The shops will now be allowed to operate till 4pm.
The detail guidelines of the lockdown will be soon issued by the government.
The state has as many as 5,099 active cases at present, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Jharkhand under complete lockdown from...
The state has as many as 5,099 active cases at present. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE residents' savings up by Dh10 billion
It is projected that savings will grow further over the next few... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 96,659 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Events and exhibitions in the UAE are open only to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from three more...
Transit flights will continue to operate. READ MORE
-
News
Avoid unofficial travel websites for cheap...
Fraudsters are known to use stolen credit cards for reservations and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from three more...
Transit flights will continue to operate. READ MORE
-
News
Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi shut down over safety...
Insects were also detected at the facility. READ MORE
-
News
Mock drill at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen airport today
The authorities have urged the public to refrain from taking pictures ... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year