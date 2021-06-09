Covid-19: Jharkhand under complete lockdown from June 12 to 14

The state has as many as 5,099 active cases at present.

In order to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown from June 12 at 5pm till June 14 at 6am, exempting essential services.

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta informed that the government has extended the hours of operation for shops in the state, except in Jamshedpur.

The shops will now be allowed to operate till 4pm.

The detail guidelines of the lockdown will be soon issued by the government.

