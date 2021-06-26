Covid-19: Japan to donate millions more AstraZeneca vaccine doses across Asia
Japan has secured enough AstraZeneca vaccine doses for 60 million people and approved their use last month.
Japan will donate one million Covid-19 vaccine doses each to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand starting from next Thursday, said Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday.
Kyodo News reported that the Foreign Minister said that the country will also offer one million doses each to Taiwan and Vietnam, in addition to the batches of 1.24 million and one million shots provided to them, respectively, earlier in the month.
The decision to provide coronavirus vaccine developed AstraZeneca came after requests were made from the said countries and Taiwan.
“We took into account the infection situations of each applicant, the extent of vaccine shortages there and the nature of their relations with Japan before we decided on this provision,” Motegi said.
Meanwhile, Japan will provide a total of about 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Pacific islands through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, Motegi said.
Japan has secured enough AstraZeneca vaccine doses for 60 million people and approved their use last month, it does not intend to use them immediately in public inoculation programmes due to rare cases of blood clots reported overseas.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Japan to donate millions more...
Japan has secured enough AstraZeneca vaccine doses for 60 million... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 103,196 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Several popular European countries have issued rules for vaccinated... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Taiwan reports first domestic case of...
Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infection. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India achieves milestone of conducting...
The country tested 350 million Covid-19 samples till June 1, 2021. READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,282 Covid-19 cases, 2,233...
More than 56.3 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
News
450 Abu Dhabi students create world's largest...
Measuring 5.93sqm, the medal was designed as a tribute to the UAE's... READ MORE
-
News
Video: New integrated bus station opens in Dubai
The ultra-modern facility is integrated with the metro and taxi... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
Certain media reports are citing a Notice to Airmen (Notam), which... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa