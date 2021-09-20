Covid-19: Jaipur-Dubai flights to resume soon
Travel was disrupted after coronavirus testing at the Rajasthan capital's airport hit snags
After a two-week long delay, Dubai-Jaipur flights are now all set to resume.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has given the green signal to resume flights, Indian media reported on Monday.
Flights between Dubai and the Rajasthan capital were disrupted after Covid-19 testing at Jaipur International Airport hit snags.
“There was an issue with the Covid-19 tests, but now we have a proper testing system in place. We have apprised the airlines of the same,” said airport director Jaideep S. Balhara.
“They can start operating whenever they wish to,” he said.
Massive surge in traffic
Dubai Airports are seeing a massive surge in passenger traffic from India since August 3 when the UAE opened its borders to vaccinated residents.
“A slew of mega events such as the ongoing IPL 2021 and the upcoming Dubai Expo2020 as well as the ICC T20 World Cup has not just sent air traffic soaring, but ticket prices too,” said Shahzad Shaikh of Mumbai-based travel firm Bon Voyage.
“That said, the biggest demand is coming from expats who were stranded in India and now want to return to the UAE,” he noted.
A one-way Mumbai-Dubai ticket on low-cost Indian carrier Indigo, which typically costs around Dh1,000, can now set you back by Dh2,500. Economy class seats are not available on Emirates flights leaving for Dubai from Mumbai on September 25. Business class tickets cost nearly Rs150,000 (Dh7,479).
Similarly, a one-way Delhi-Dubai ticket on Air India has skyrocketed to Dh2,140 from Dh1,000 just a few days ago. Emirates tickets on the route start from Dh3,490.
