Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Israel, South Korea agree vaccine swap

Reuters/Jerusalem/Seoul
Filed on July 6, 2021

"Together we will beat the pandemic," Israeli PM Naftali Bennett said in a statement announcing the deal.


Israel will deliver about 700,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine to South Korea later this month, and South Korea will give Israel back the same number, already on order from Pfizer, in September and October.

South Korea has quickly distributed the Covid-19 vaccines it has, but has struggled to obtain enough doses in a timely manner amid tight global supplies, particularly in Asia.

"This is a win-win deal," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement announcing the deal on Tuesday. "Together we will beat the pandemic."

A spokeswoman for South Korea's Health Ministry said on Tuesday she had no comment on the deal, reported first by Israel's Haaretz newspaper.

After a world-beating roll-out, Israel has administered both shots to around 55 per cent of its population and seen turnout plateau.

The South Korean said last week it is hoping to achieve herd immunity earlier than its November target by inoculating at least 70 per cent of its population with a minimum of one vaccine dose, mostly mRNA ones such as Pfizer's.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-to-be-reviewed-for-who-emergency-listing-on-april-30 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 