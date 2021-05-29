- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Israel extends travel ban to 7 countries until June 13
Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of these countries must apply to an exceptions committee.
The Israeli government has extended an ongoing travel ban to seven countries, including India, until June 13, according to a joint statement.
The statement issued on Friday by the Ministries of Health and Transport and the Prime Minister's Office also lists Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.
Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of these countries must apply to an exceptions committee.
Meanwhile, all passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.
It was decided that the travel ban will also apply to Argentina and Russia next week.
So far, a total of 839,429 coronavirus cases have been detected in Israel, with 6,406 deaths.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi alters vaccine schedule for those who test...
The ministry also clarified the procedures for vaccinated residents... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 169m, death toll...
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US, India united in tackling Covid-19, says...
Blinken said the partnership between the United States and India is... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: People going abroad for work, study to get ...
Those going abroad for studies would be given priority in the 18-44-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 169m, death toll...
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US, India united in tackling Covid-19, says...
Blinken said the partnership between the United States and India is... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US: Vaccinated children can go mask-free at...
Fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel extends travel ban to 7...
Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of ... READ MORE