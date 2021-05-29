Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Israel extends travel ban to 7 countries until June 13

IANS/Tel Aviv
Filed on May 29, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of these countries must apply to an exceptions committee.


The Israeli government has extended an ongoing travel ban to seven countries, including India, until June 13, according to a joint statement.

The statement issued on Friday by the Ministries of Health and Transport and the Prime Minister's Office also lists Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of these countries must apply to an exceptions committee.

Meanwhile, all passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

It was decided that the travel ban will also apply to Argentina and Russia next week.

So far, a total of 839,429 coronavirus cases have been detected in Israel, with 6,406 deaths.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210527&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529125&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR3c4cVagHxtsV27rkMqz7HxGavlUgHv2zyxKKGkZ7EfpIaQE8p02yOy9BE&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 