Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September levels

Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the virus.

The number of new Covid infections in the UK are dropping fast, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

New data shows that recent measures taken by the UK government have been successful in controlling the spread of the virus.

This news comes as 15,144 new cases were recorded in the UK, as well as 758 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government figures.

The latest R number, estimated to be between 0.7 and 0.9, also suggests infection numbers are shrinking. This is the first time since July that R has been this low, according to a BBC report.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the ONS figures were " good news", according to the report,

"Everyone can have confidence that the plan is working, that what we're collectively doing is having a positive impact but there's still a long way to go," Hancock was stated as saying.