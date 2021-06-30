Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesian president says emergency social restrictions to be finalised Wednesday

Reuters/Jakarta
Filed on June 30, 2021

(AFP file)

He was optimistic economic growth would still reach 7% in the second quarter.


Emergency social restrictions are being finalised amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Indonesia, its President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

“Today it will be finalised because the spike is very high,” the president said, noting the restrictions would be applied on the islands of Java and Bali. The president said he was optimistic economic growth would still reach 7 per cent in the second quarter.




