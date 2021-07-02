Covid-19: India's daily deaths rise by 853, toll crosses 400,000
New infections reported over the same period were 46,617.
India reported 853 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, taking its total toll beyond 400,000.
India reports 46,617 new #COVID19 cases, 59,384 recoveries, and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021
Total cases: 3,04,58,251
Total recoveries: 2,95,48,302
Active cases: 5,09,637
Death toll: 4,00,312
Total Vaccination: 34,00,76,232 pic.twitter.com/M8bYPkUM9N
