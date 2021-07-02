Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's daily deaths rise by 853, toll crosses 400,000

Reuters/New Delhi
July 2, 2021
Photo: Reuters

New infections reported over the same period were 46,617.


India reported 853 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, taking its total toll beyond 400,000.

