Covid-19: India's daily cases rise by record 414,188

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on May 7, 2021

The total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083.


India on Friday reported a record daily rise in coronvirus cases of 414,188, while deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 3,915, according to health ministry data.

India’s total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083. The South Asian nation has added 1.57 million cases and nearly 500 deaths this week alone.




