Covid-19: India's daily cases rise by record 414,188
The total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083.
India on Friday reported a record daily rise in coronvirus cases of 414,188, while deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 3,915, according to health ministry data.
India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083. The South Asian nation has added 1.57 million cases and nearly 500 deaths this week alone.
India reports 4,14,188 new #COVID19 cases, 3,31,507 discharges, and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
Total cases: 2,14,91,598
Total recoveries: 1,76,12,351
Death toll: 2,34,083
Active cases: 36,45,164
Total vaccination: 16,49,73,058 pic.twitter.com/8sLmOnQqjz
-
