Covid-19: India's daily cases rise by record 273,810

Reuters/Mumbai
Filed on April 19, 2021

The country's deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total of 178,76

India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.

The country's deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total of 178,769, according to health ministry data.




