Covid-19: India's daily cases near five-month low
India reported on Tuesday 28,204 Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 16, according to government data.
India's overall case load touched 32 million, the health ministry data showed. Overall deaths in the country increased by 373 overnight, pushing the tally to 428,682.
