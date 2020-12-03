Covid-19: India's coronavirus infections below 40,000 for fourth day in a row
Deaths in India rose by 526, taking the toll to 138,648
India’s daily rise in coronavirus infections stayed below 40,000 for a fourth straight day, as 35,551 new cases took the tally to 9.53 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
India’s daily rate has fallen since the south Asian nation reported the world’s highest such tallies through most of August and September, despite a busy festival season last month that experts had warned could trigger a spike in infections.
But its tally remains the world’s second highest after the United States, where the figure is 13.7 million.
Deaths in India rose by 526, taking the toll to 138,648, the ministry added.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's coronavirus infections below 40,...
Deaths in India rose by 526, taking the toll to 138,648 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Former Indian legislator arrested for...
The police arrested the former BJP legislator, his son and around 16... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases top 64.4...
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Nearly 100 world leaders to speak at UN ...
Leaders and ministers from over 140 countries will deliver pre-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews