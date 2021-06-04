Covid-19: Indian company gets nod for clinical trials of antibodies cocktail
Zydus Cadila says that its biological therapy can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild Covid
Zydus Cadila, the only Indian company that claims to have developed neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)-based cocktail for the treatment of Covid-19, has now been recommended to conduct clinical trials of the cocktail by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), according to sources.
“SEC gives a recommendation for the Phase I and II clinical trials of Zydus Cadila’s biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID-19,” the sources said.
These antibodies are made by cloning unique white blood cells. Domestic pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila has sought the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) permission recently to undertake clinical trials.
Zydus said that its biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild Covid-19.
Currently, some of the hospitals are administering the cocktail of two fast-acting anti-bodies - Casirivimab and Imdevimab, the batch of the Roche Antibody Cocktail drug arrived in the country on May 24.
Another antibody cocktail that has received permission is Eli Lilly and Company, India announced that it has received permission for restricted emergency use of its antibody drugs, bamlanivimab 700mg and etesevimab 1400mg, in India for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Women volunteers face...
Several women change their profile photos to random ones for the sake ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines okays 7-day quarantine for those...
Fully vaccinated individuals are required to carry their vaccination... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Kerala to impose additional restrictions...
CM Pinarayi Vijayan proposed several moves to lower the TPR, which is ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India records 1,32,364 new cases, 2,713 ...
Tamil Nadu was the largest contributor with almost 25,000 cases READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,062 Covid cases, 2,035 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 233,038 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Mixing of Covid vaccines: 6 countries that...
Several countries have opted to mix different brands of Covid... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai amputee breaks world record for longest...
Record marks the launch of the Guinness World Records' Impairment... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines okays 7-day quarantine for those...
Fully vaccinated individuals are required to carry their vaccination... READ MORE