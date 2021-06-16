Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India-UAE flight suspension extended until at least July 6, says Etihad

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 16, 2021

(Supplied)

Flights from Pakistan and Bangladesh among other countries have also been suspended.


Passengers travelling from India won't be able to enter the UAE until July 6, an update on the Etihad Airways Twitter support page said on Wednesday.

A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad throws up a message, informing passengers about the July 6, 2021 date.

Those who have visited India over the past 14 days, too, won't be able to enter the UAE, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said.

"The only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the carrier said.

Flights will continue to show as available for the above destinations in the flight search as exempted passengers are still allowed to fly to the UAE.

5-year visa holders now allowed UAE entry, new rules for charter flights

Earlier this week, Etihad announced on its website that passengers travelling from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka won't be able to enter the UAE until July 7.

On June 14, Dubai-based Emirates had not updated a date extension. Its website maintained that the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will remain suspended “until further notice”.

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights from 11.59pm on May 12.

Cargo flights remain unaffected.

Last week, Emirates had said that the suspension of passenger flights from India to the UAE will continue until July 6.

Many expats have been stranded due to travel suspensions in recent months due to the spread of Covid-19 variants. UAE has taken proactive measures to curb the spread of the virus in the country.




