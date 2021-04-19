- EVENTS
Covid-19: India to open vaccinations for those over 18 from May 1
The vaccination drive currently covers those over 45 years of age.
With the surge in daily infections, the Indian government has decided to open vaccinations to all adults above the age of 18 from May 1, the Times of India reported.
The government said it would review progress over two weeks with the import of news vaccines like Sputnik V from Russia.
India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer has found it hard to contain the recent spike in cases that have exceeded over 250,000 over the last two days. The vaccination drive currently covers those over 45 years of age.
