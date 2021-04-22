- EVENTS
Covid-19 India: Social media flooded with messages of help as cases surge
Many politicians, business leaders are having to call hospitals to ensure treatment and admission of fans.
Social media in India including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram are today flooded with messages from people desperately seeking hospital beds, medicines, Covid tests at home and even food for the aged and sick.
In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and other large urban hubs across India, there are tens of thousands of people seeking help on social media and pleading for urgent ICU beds and medicines.
With 315,735 confirmed cases in just one day (Wednesday), the total has shot up to 15.92 million. And with 2,101 deaths, the total figure has shot up to 184,672 in India. But despite the curbs being imposed in all the major metros and cities, the situation continues to worsen.
Of course, social media pages of many leading and influential personalities are also flooded with pleas for help from their supporters and friends. Many politicians and business leaders in India are having to call up hospitals and medical centres to ensure treatment and admission to their fans.
An agency report cites the case of Ranjan Pai, the owner and co-founder of Manipal Education & Medical group, which runs hospitals. He is deluged with messages from hundreds of strangers seeking admission at some hospital, ICU beds, medicines and oxygen.
All 27 hospitals of the group, with 7,000 beds are full. “We were caught off-guard,” Pai was quoted. “No country is equipped to handle a surge this fast and this severe.”
