Covid-19: India seeks WTO help in the war against pandemic
Until everyone is vaccinated, even the developed world will not be safe.
Some countries are looking at profiting from the pandemic, while the world needs to be saved through collective efforts, Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Railways & Minister of Commerce & Industry, said at the Global India Forum on Wednesday.
“We have tried at the WTO to ask for a waiver on trips so that vaccines and essential medicines can be made available to all in the world. Sadly, European countries in particular and many other developed countries are not supporting that move. It pains me. This is at a time when the world is facing such a big challenge.”
Until all of us are vaccinated and everybody in the world gets the benefit of modern technology, even the developed world will not be safe. It’s very, very unfortunate that some countries still put profit over prudence, said Goyal.
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, also used the forum to send a message to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve Covishield, India’s version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is been administered to millions in India and elsewhere around the world as part of the Covax initiative.
The EMA approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in January, but the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, locally referred as Covishield, will require a separate approval.
“Let’s take a manufacturer outside of India, for example, let’s say they are approved by the World Health Organisation, everyone in that country gets vaccinated taking that product. When those citizens need to travel, what good is their vaccine certificate if it is not acknowledged and the reciprocity is not there between countries. It is just basically like a visa,” said Poonawalla during the India Global Forum on Wednesday.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India seeks WTO help in the war against ...
Until everyone is vaccinated, even the developed world will not be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai issues summer travel advisory for ...
Those who prepare for overseas journeys urged to fly only 14 days... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Vaccine approval brings cheer to ...
All DHA vaccination centers have started providing the vaccines to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 impact on tourism could deal $4 trillion ...
The steep drop in tourist arrivals worldwide in 2020 resulted in a $2.... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai issues summer travel advisory for ...
Those who prepare for overseas journeys urged to fly only 14 days... READ MORE
-
News
Mohammed calls Mars’ aurora ‘divine...
The images taken by the probe’s Amal’s Emirates Mars... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded expats look forward to resumption of UAE ...
The prolonged travel ban keeps many anxious UAE residents on... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai hotels offer first-ever 24-hour flash sale...
The sale is on from 10am on July 1 to 10am on July 2. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews