Covid-19: India reports record 152,879 new cases, 839 deaths

Reuters/New Delhi
Filed on April 11, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months.

India reported a record 152,879 new Covid-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as a second-wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country.

The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 169,275.

India’s tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third-highest globally, behind only Brazil and the United States.




