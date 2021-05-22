- EVENTS
Covid-19: India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 257,299
Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million while the country’s total death toll was at 295,525.
India on Saturday reported 257,299 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,194.
Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million while the country’s total death toll was at 295,525, according to data from the health ministry.
India reports 2,57,299 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,630 discharges & 4,194 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021
Total cases: 2,62,89,290
Total discharges: 2,30,70,365
Death toll: 2,95,525
Active cases: 29,23,400
Total vaccination: 19,33,72,819 pic.twitter.com/NNm0bCEEdK
-
