Covid-19: India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 257,299

Reuters/New Delhi
May 22, 2021
Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million while the country’s total death toll was at 295,525.


India on Saturday reported 257,299 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,194.

