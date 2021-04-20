Covid-19: India reports daily rise in cases of 259,170

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 1,761 to reach a total of 180,530

India’s daily Covid-19 cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the 200,000 mark for a sixth straight day, with cases increasing by 259,170 over the last 24 hours.

