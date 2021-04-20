- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: India reports daily rise in cases of 259,170
Deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 1,761 to reach a total of 180,530
India’s daily Covid-19 cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the 200,000 mark for a sixth straight day, with cases increasing by 259,170 over the last 24 hours.
Deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 1,761 to reach a total of 180,530, health ministry data showed.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid: Maharashtra likely to impose...
The government restricted the timings for grocery shops from 7am to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: US advises its citizens to avoid...
New Zealand was among the first to impose restrictions on travellers... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80%...
Getting to 80 per cent would imply adding nearly 130 countries. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India announces vaccination for all above...
The centre has announced a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card
A security guard noticed that he had presented a card with a... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch