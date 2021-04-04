- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: India reports 93,249 new cases, 513 deaths in last 24 hours
With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 1,24,85,509.
India reported 93,249 new Covid-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 1,24,85,509.
With 513 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,623. There are 6,91,597 active cases in the nation as of now.
Furthermore, 60,048 people were discharged after recovery on Saturday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,16,29,289.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,66,716 samples were tested on Saturday. A total of 24,81,25,908 samples have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.
From Friday, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli