Covid-19: India reports 91,702 new cases, 3,403 deaths in last 24 hours

Reuters/Mumbai
Filed on June 11, 2021

The total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079


India on Friday reported 91,702 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 3,403 daily deaths from the coronavirus.

The South Asian country's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079, according to data from the health ministry.




