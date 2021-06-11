Covid-19: India reports 91,702 new cases, 3,403 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Friday reported 91,702 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 3,403 daily deaths from the coronavirus.

The South Asian country's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079, according to data from the health ministry.