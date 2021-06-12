Covid-19: India reports 84,332 new cases, 4,002 deaths in 24 hours
This is the fifth consecutive day when India has reported less than 100,000 Covid cases and also the lowest in 73 days.
India on Saturday reported 84,332 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest in more than two months, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.4 million, while total fatalities are at 367,081, data. India added 4,002 deaths overnight.
On June 8, India recorded 86,498 cases, lowest since April 2 when the country logged 89,129 new cases.
India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,93,59,155 with 10,80,690 active cases and 3,67,081 deaths so far.
After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,21,311 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,79,11,384 till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 24,96,00,304 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 34,33,763 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
The Indian Council of Medical Research has not yet given data as to how many tests were were done in the last 24 hours, till filing of this report.
