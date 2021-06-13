Covid-19: India reports 80,834 new cases, 3,303 deaths in last 24 hours

This is the sixth consecutive day when India has reported less than 100,000 Covid cases.

India's Covid cases continued to witness decline as it recorded 80,834 new Covid cases, lowest since April 1 and 3,303 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

India reports 80,834 new #COVID19 cases, 1,32,062 patient discharges, and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 2,94,39,989

Total discharges: 2,80,43,446

Death toll: 3,70,384

Active cases: 10,26,159



Total vaccination: 25,31,95,048 pic.twitter.com/SFoVHtjgeK — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

On April 1, India recorded 81,466 cases.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,94,39,989 with 10,26,159 active cases and 3,70,384 deaths so far.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

37,81,32,474 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 12th June 2021. Of these, 19,00,312 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/2EMtWfCDhG — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,32,062 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,80,43,446 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,31,95,048 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 34,84,239 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry 19,00,312 samples were tested on Saturday.