Covid-19: India reports 70,421 new cases, lowest since March 31
This is the seventh consecutive day when India has reported less than 100,000 Covid cases.
India on Monday reported 70,421 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country’s total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight.
This is the seventh consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases. On June 13, India recorded 80,834 cases.According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,19,501 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,81,62,947 till date.The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,48,49,301 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,99,771 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 37,96,24,626 samples have been tested up to June 13 for Covid-19. Of these 14,92,152 samples were tested on Sunday.
