Covid-19: India reports 67,208 fresh cases in single day
Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases or the 35th consecutive day
A single day rise of 67,208 new coronavirus infections were recorded taking India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed
The active cases declined to 8,26,740 comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 per cent.
A net decline of 38,692 cases has been recorded in the Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 19,31,249 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 38,52,38,220.
The daily positivity rate was recorded 3.48 per cent . It has been less than 5 per cent for 10 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.99 per cent.
Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,84,91,670, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.
Cumulatively, 26,55,19,251 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 67,208 fresh cases in...
Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases or the 35th... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Demand for life insurance among young...
Agencies report 30 per cent rise in insurance buying by those in 25-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Actor Sonu Sood, politician under scanner...
Only central government authorised to distribute anti-Covid medicines ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Fears of possible third wave...
Government task force warns new wave could even impact children READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Fire breaks out in Sharjah building; workers ...
Civil Defence are currently trying to extinguish the flames. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Dust warnings issued, mercury to...
The NCM has warned of blowing sand causing a decrease in horizontal... READ MORE
-
Technology
Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as chairman
The top-level executive change comes just over a year after co-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bangladesh extends restrictions for...
Tourist spots, resorts and communities to remain closed during the... READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary