Covid-19: India reports 54,069 new cases, 1,321 deaths in 24 hours
A total of 68,885 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 2,90,63,740 across the country.
India reported on Thursday 54,069 new Covid-19 infections and 1,321 Covid deaths over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
India reports 54,069 new #COVID19 cases, 68,885 recoveries and 1,321 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021
Total cases: 3,00,82,778
Active cases: 6,27,057
Total recoveries: 2,90,63,740
Death toll: 3,91,981
Total vaccination: 30,16,26,028 pic.twitter.com/E1e2791qP8
