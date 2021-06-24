Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 54,069 new cases, 1,321 deaths in 24 hours

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on June 24, 2021 | Last updated on June 24, 2021 at 08.13 am

A total of 68,885 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 2,90,63,740 across the country.


India reported on Thursday 54,069 new Covid-19 infections and 1,321 Covid deaths over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

Additionally, a total of 68,885 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 2,90,63,740 across the country.




