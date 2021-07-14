Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: India reports 38,792 new cases, 624 deaths in 24 hours

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on July 14, 2021

The country has also reported 41,000 recoveries and 624 deaths, the ministry said.


India reported 38,792 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, India had recorded 31,443 new Covid-19 cases.

The country has also reported 41,000 recoveries and 624 deaths, the ministry said.

The cumulative tally of positive Covid-19 cases stands at 30,946,074, including 30,104,720 recoveries and 4,11,408 deaths.

India's active caseload of Covid-19 cases is at 429,946. The active cases constitute 1.39 per cent of the total cases.

The weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.25 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.10 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the 23rd consecutive day. The recovery rate further increased to 97.28 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,359,73,639 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to July 13, of which 1,915,501 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry further informed that till date, 3,876,97,935 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 3,714,441 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210714&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719537&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 