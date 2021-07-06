Covid-19: India reports 34,703 new cases; lowest in 111 days
The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day.
India reported 34,703 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
With this, India's active caseload of Covid cases has declined to 4,64,357, which is the lowest in 101 days. The active cases constitute 1.52 per cent of the total cases.
Total recoveries touched 2,97,52,294, including 51,864 patients who recovered during the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day. With this, the recovery rate has increased to 97.17 per cent.
Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.40 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.11 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 15 consecutive days.
Testing capacity also has substantially been ramped up and 42,140,000 total tests have been conducted so far.
India commenced its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 35,750,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, cumulative total samples tested up to July 5 are 42,14,24,881 including 16,47,424 samples tested yesterday.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 34,703 new cases; lowest...
The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bangladesh extends 'strict lockdown'...
Hospitals are overwhelmed with Covid patients, particularly in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel, South Korea agree vaccine swap
"Together we will beat the pandemic," Israeli PM Naftali Bennett said ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Maharashtra, Kerala still to see decline...
The case count in Maharashtra has ranged between 61,000 and 64,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Over 140 passengers arrive in UAE from...
The flight took off from Cochin after attaining "special approval". READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Germany to lift ban on travellers from India, UK,...
Travellers will be able to enter as long as they observe quarantine... READ MORE
-
News
High school toppers thank UAE for golden visa
The high school toppers, who also received kudos from the highest... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE’s assessment scheme: UAE school...
It was a welcome decision, they said, stressing that it will ensure... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program