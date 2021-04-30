- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: India records highest single-day surge with 3,86,452 new cases
The deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours.
India posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452 on Friday, while deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.
India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total case load since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.
India reports 3,86,452 new #COVID19 cases, 3498 deaths and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021
Total cases: 1,87,62,976
Total recoveries: 1,53,84,418
Death toll: 2,08,330
Active cases: 31,70,228
Total vaccination: 15,22,45,179 pic.twitter.com/mRsifO2IMP
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India records highest single-day surge...
The deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US aid arrives in India as Covid-19 cases surge
The military jet carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Panchkula cremation ground...
There were 29 deaths in the district on Thursday and 15 of the bodies ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid: Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour...
Health systems and crematoriums have been overwhelmed. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed calls up first Emirati female ...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates Huda Al Matroushi on garage... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 81,323 doses administered in...
Total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauds Zayed Book...
Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australian Cricket Media Association donates...
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave,... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4 days
29 April 2021
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan
29 April 2021
News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
29 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day