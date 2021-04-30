Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India records highest single-day surge with 3,86,452 new cases

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on April 30, 2021

The deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours.

India posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452 on Friday, while deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total case load since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.




