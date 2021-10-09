Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India records highest-ever recovery rate at 97.98%

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on October 9, 2021
Reuters

Active caseload stands at lowest in 206 days

India logged 19,740 new Covid-19 cases and 23,070 recoveries in the last 24 hours, reports the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this, the country’s active caseload now stands at 236,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, 9.39 million vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.




