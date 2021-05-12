Covid-19: India records highest death toll so far

Death toll surpasses previous highest with 4,205 deaths recorded on Tuesday.

With 4,205 deaths on Tuesday, India saw the highest Covid toll so far, surpassing the previous highest of 4,187 on Friday. Over 50,000 deaths have been recorded over the past fortnight, taking the total Covid death figures to 250,000.

But in a sign that the second pandemic round is nearing its peak, the daily case count was below 350,000 for the second day running at 348,371 new infections. Government officials said the overall trend was improving with new cases declining from 414,188 on May 6.

States that continued to show an increasing trend in daily new Covid-19 cases included Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab and Assam, while 18 states and union territories have seen a continued plateauing of cases or even a decline.

Thirteen Indian states now have more than 100,000 active cases each, six have between 50,000 and 100,000, and 17 have fewer than 50,000 active cases.

“India is facing a massive upsurge in Covid-19 cases,” said Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general, Indian Council of Medical Research. “The national positivity rate is around 20-21 per cent, and about 42 per cent districts in the country are reporting a positivity rate more than the national average. Early testing, isolation is key to control transmission.”

Lav Agarwal, a health ministry spokesman said that an early declining trend had been noticed over the past few days. There are 3.7 million active cases. Maharashtra continued to top the list with 593,150 active cases, followed by Karnataka (571,026), Kerala (420,076), Uttar Pradesh (225,271) and Rajasthan (203,017).