Covid-19: India records 46,759 new cases, 509 deaths
Count of active infections registers an increase for the fourth consecutive day
With 46,759 people testing positive for Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's infection tally rose to 32,649,947 on Saturday, while the count of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll has climbed to 437,370, with 509 more fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8am.
The number of active cases has now increased to 359,775 which comprises 1.10 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 14,876 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Also, 1,761,110 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country on Friday, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 516,887,602.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.66 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 33 days.
The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent. This has been below three per cent for 64 days now, according to the Health Ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 31,852,802, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
Cumulatively, 622.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Saturday morning.
Coronavirus Pandemic
