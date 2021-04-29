Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: India records 3,79,257 new cases in 24 hours

Filed on April 29, 2021
AFP

Tally is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

India reported 3,79,257 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

About 3645 deaths were reported and 2,69,507 discharges were made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

This is the highest single-day spike recorded since the pandemic began.

The five states that have registered the maximum cases are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala.

Latest figures:

Total cases: 1,83,76,524

Total recoveries: 1,50,86,878

Death toll: 2,04,832

Active cases: 30,84,814

Total vaccination: 15,00,20,648




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210423&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429547&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 