Covid-19: India records 3,79,257 new cases in 24 hours

India reported 3,79,257 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

About 3645 deaths were reported and 2,69,507 discharges were made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

This is the highest single-day spike recorded since the pandemic began.

The five states that have registered the maximum cases are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala.

Latest figures:

Total cases: 1,83,76,524

Total recoveries: 1,50,86,878

Death toll: 2,04,832

Active cases: 30,84,814

Total vaccination: 15,00,20,648