Covid-19: India records 3,79,257 new cases in 24 hours
Tally is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.
India reported 3,79,257 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday.
About 3645 deaths were reported and 2,69,507 discharges were made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
This is the highest single-day spike recorded since the pandemic began.
The five states that have registered the maximum cases are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala.
Latest figures:
Total cases: 1,83,76,524
Total recoveries: 1,50,86,878
Death toll: 2,04,832
Active cases: 30,84,814
Total vaccination: 15,00,20,648
