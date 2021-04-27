Filed on April 27, 2021 | Last updated on April 27, 2021 at 08.38 am

Covid-19: India records 323,144 new cases, 2,771 deaths in last 24 hours

With 323,144 new cases, India’s overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million.

India’s daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the 300,000 mark for a sixth straight day.

With 323,144 new cases, India’s overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.