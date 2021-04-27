- EVENTS
Covid-19: India records 323,144 new cases, 2,771 deaths in last 24 hours
With 323,144 new cases, India’s overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million.
India’s daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but stayed above the 300,000 mark for a sixth straight day.
With 323,144 new cases, India’s overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.
India reports 3,23,144 new #COVID19 cases, 2771 deaths and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021
Total cases: 1,76,36,307
Total recoveries: 1,45,56,209
Death toll: 1,97,894
Active cases: 28,82,204
Total vaccination: 14,52,71,186 pic.twitter.com/ynq5OSrzCT
