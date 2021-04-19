- EVENTS
Covid-19 India: Night curfew in Kerala from Tuesday
All domestic travellers coming to the state to undergo RT-PCR tests.
The Kerala government on Monday decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from April 20 in view of the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.
The decision in this regard was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy, this evening.
Kerala had logged 18,257 cases on Sunday, pushing the infection load to 1.2 million.
The government has also directed all domestic travellers coming to the state to undergo RT-PCR tests.
