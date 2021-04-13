- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19 India: Maharashtra announces curfew from April 14, ban on gatherings
Malls, movie shooting and cinema halls shut with only essential travel and services allowed.
Amid the recent spike in coronavirus cases in India, and the western state of Maharashtra reporting its highest daily new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, has announced a 15-day long statewide curfew starting April 14.
Section 144 will be in imposed across Maharashtra from Wednesday, with only essential travel and services allowed to operate.
In his address to the state on television, Thackeray urged people to work from home and strictly observe restrictions.
“Unfortunately I have to announce restrictions. Now is the time for action. The war against coronavirus has begun once again,” Thackeray was reported as saying in his address to the state.
Essential services like health care, banks, media, fuel stations, etc will be allowed to operate from 7am to 8pm only.
The number of people will be restricted in political gatherings, weddings and funerals. No one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason.
Malls, film shooting, beaches, cinema halls, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms and sports complexes will be shut. Hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to supply food via home delivery or takeaways. Massive fines will be imposed for flouting Covid regulations.
Meanwhile, the state government will provide 3 kg of wheat and two kg of rice for the next month to poor and needy person, Thackeray announced.
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 60,212 Covid cases of – one of the highest single-day spikes in the country.
April 13, 2021
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli