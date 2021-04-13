Covid-19 India: Maharashtra announces curfew from April 14, ban on gatherings

Malls, movie shooting and cinema halls shut with only essential travel and services allowed.

Amid the recent spike in coronavirus cases in India, and the western state of Maharashtra reporting its highest daily new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, has announced a 15-day long statewide curfew starting April 14.

Section 144 will be in imposed across Maharashtra from Wednesday, with only essential travel and services allowed to operate.

In his address to the state on television, Thackeray urged people to work from home and strictly observe restrictions.

“Unfortunately I have to announce restrictions. Now is the time for action. The war against coronavirus has begun once again,” Thackeray was reported as saying in his address to the state.

Essential services like health care, banks, media, fuel stations, etc will be allowed to operate from 7am to 8pm only.

The number of people will be restricted in political gatherings, weddings and funerals. No one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason.

Malls, film shooting, beaches, cinema halls, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms and sports complexes will be shut. Hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to supply food via home delivery or takeaways. Massive fines will be imposed for flouting Covid regulations.

Meanwhile, the state government will provide 3 kg of wheat and two kg of rice for the next month to poor and needy person, Thackeray announced.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 60,212 Covid cases of – one of the highest single-day spikes in the country.