Covid-19: India logs 35,342 new cases

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on July 23, 2021
The cumulative positive cases now stand at 31,293,062, including 30,468,079 recoveries and 405,513 active cases.


As many as 35,342 new Covid-19 cases and 38,740 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Friday.

The country's Covid death tally has reached 419,470, including 483 in the last 24 hours.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 452,939,545 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far. Of these, 1,668,561 were tested in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate currently stands at 2.12 per cent, and has remained less than 3 per cent for 32 consecutive days. The active cases constitute 1.30 per cent of total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.36 per cent

A total of 423,417,030 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far, including 333,945,151 first doses. 89,471,879 people in the country are fully vaccinated.

5,476,423 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 3,624,007 were first doses and 1,852,416 were second doses.

According to the health ministry, 438,750,190 vaccine doses have been supplied to states so far. 411,230,353 have been consumed (including wastage), while 7,140,000 are in the pipeline.

2,75,19,837 unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States and union territories and private hospitals to be administered.




