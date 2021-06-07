Covid-19: India cautiously starts to open up as cases decline

Filed on June 7, 2021 | Last updated on June 7, 2021 at 11.17 am

India’s capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with limited hours and the Delhi Metro also resumed operations at 50% capacity.

Businesses in two of India’s largest cities were reopening on Monday as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline.

India’s capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with limited hours and the Delhi Metro, which serves New Delhi and adjoining areas, also resumed operations at 50 per cent capacity. Last week, authorities in the capital allowed some manufacturing and construction activity to resume.

“Now the corona situation is under control. The economy must be brought back on track,” New Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, told reporters on Sunday.

Migrant workers return to national capital as the unlocking process begins in Delhi, from today



Visuals from Anand Vihar's ISBT and metro station #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bIWrvOlmVU — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

The strict lockdown measures had been in place since April at the start of a devastating surge in infections that lasted well into May and overwhelmed health care facilities in many parts of the country.

Some health experts fear the restrictions are being eased too soon and there are concerns that the virus is still spreading unchecked through India’s villages where testing and medical care are limited.

Kejriwal warned that any new surge in infections could be more severe and said the administration will build new oxygen-production facilities and expand the capacity of intensive-care units.

In the coastal state of Maharashtra, home to the financial hub of Mumbai, and one of the worse hit states, malls, movie theaters, restaurants and offices reopened in districts where the positivity rate has fallen below 5 per cent. The state’s huge rail network will, however, remain closed for the public.

Other Indian cities also started to gradually lift the lockdown rules.

Gandhinagar | Gujarat has eased COVID19 restrictions from today



All private and government offices are allowed to function with 100% staff



"From today, the courts are also opening & all work will resume. We are happy about it. All must follow COVID norms," says a notary officer pic.twitter.com/XU3I1mBNHs — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

After registering a peak of more than 400,000 new cases a day in May, new infections and deaths have declined and the government hopes the reopening could resuscitate an economy that grew at only a 1.6 per cent annual rate in the January-March quarter

On Monday, new infections fell to their lowest point in two months.

Maharashtra: Gyms & salons in Pune re-opened today after the state government eased #COVID19 restrictions in a phased manner pic.twitter.com/LeXA7GsSAY — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

The 100,636 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total to nearly 29 million, second only behind the United States. The Health Ministry said 2,427 more people died in the past 24 hours, driving the overall toll to 349,186. Both figures are believed to be vast undercounts.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to speed up vaccinations. India has administered just over 222 million jabs so far and less than 5% of the country has been fully vaccinated.