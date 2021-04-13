- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: India approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use
India kicked off its inoculation drive in mid-January and has administered more than 10.8 million shots so far.
India has authorised the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, a leading local drugmaker said Tuesday, in a boost for the nation’s inoculation drive as infection rates soar to record highs.
Russia’s Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by India after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Covaxin, which was developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.
Also read:
Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country
“We are very pleased to obtain the emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V in India,” said G.V. Prasad, co-chair of pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, in a statement.
“With the rising cases in India, vaccination is the most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19.”
The South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people has been battling a huge surge in virus cases in recent weeks that has prompted night curfews and a clampdown on movement and activities.
India on Monday reported more than 161,000 new cases — the seventh-consecutive day that more than 100,000 infections have been recorded.
Sputnik V, backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), already has production agreements in India to produce 852 million doses.
RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement that the approval was a “major milestone” after “extensive cooperation” on clinical trials of the shot in India.
India, home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer, kicked off its inoculation drive in mid-January and has administered more than 10.8 million shots so far.
But the government’s ambitious goal of vaccinating 300 million people by the end of July has been hit by reports of stock shortages in some states and vaccine hesitancy.
The government has also slowed its export of jabs due to the rise in cases.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch