Covid-19: India approves J&J's single-shot jab for emergency use
Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is the fifth to be approved by country.
India gave emergency approval to Johnson and Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine Saturday to ramp up its flailing immunisation campaign as fears grow of a new wave of infections.
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the approval will boost the fight against the pandemic in India, where at least 200,000 people died in a brutal two-month wave up to mid-June.
"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India," the minister said on Twitter.
No indication has been given as to when the US company's doses will reach India.
The nation of 1.3 billion people has administered 500 million vaccine doses so far, but barely eight percent of the population has had two shots.
Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is the fifth to be approved after Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, the home developed Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, and the US-made Moderna jab.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India approves J&J's single-shot jab...
Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is the fifth to be approved by country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,545 Covid-19 cases, 1,480...
Over 67.3 million tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Breastfeeding can protect your baby...
Breastfeeding also increases immunity of the mother as she feeds the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson won't isolate...
Johnson travelled with Covid positive staff member on a plane. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold
Chopra clinched the gold with a best throw of 87.58m at the Tokyo... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded Indians with Abu Dhabi visas arrive on...
At Abu Dhabi International Airport, heartwarming scenes of reunion... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh10,000 fine for driving car without...
Public Prosecution alerts members of public about use of cars without ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,545 Covid-19 cases, 1,480...
Over 67.3 million tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars