New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 412,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 21,077,410 and the death toll to 230,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 3,566,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the data updated at 8am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 17,280,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23, 4 million on September 5 and 5 million on September 16. It went past 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29, 9 million on November 20 and surpassed the 10 million mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 20 million on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 296,775,209 samples have been tested up to May 5 with 1,923,131 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.