Covid-19: India adds 44,658 new cases

Death toll climbs to 436,861 with 496 fresh fatalities

With 44,658 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 32,603,188, while the active cases rose to 344,899, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 436,861 with 496 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the grim milestone of 20 million on May 4 and 30 million on June 23.