Covid-19: India adds 25,467 new virus cases, recovery rate at 97.68 per cent
The active caseload is the lowest in 156 days
India on Tuesday reported 25,467 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,24,74,773, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
India’s active cases currently stand at 3,19,551. The active caseload is the lowest in 156 days. It accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.98 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.
With 39,486 recoveries during the last 24 hours, the country also registered the highest ever recovery rate of 97.68 per cent since the start of the pandemic.
According to the health ministry, as many as 3,17,20,112 people have recovered from the disease so far.
The country also reported 4,35,110 deaths from the infection so far of which 354 people died in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 29 days and currently stands at 1.55 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 1.90 per cent. It also remained below 3 per cent in the last 60 days.
A total of 50.93 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted across India.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested till date is 50,93,91,792, including 16,47,526 samples tested yesterday.
A total of 63,85,298 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination 58,89,97,805 in the country.
